A large group of women led by the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) Women’s Wing stormed the residences of Minister Thongam Bishwajit Singh and Speaker of the Manipur Legislative Assembly, Thokchom Satyabarta Singh, in a protest against the state government's perceived inaction in resolving the ongoing conflict.

Infuriated by the alleged inaction of state officials, the demonstrators first targeted the homes of MLAs and ministers. This agitation followed earlier protests, where the residences of Minister Sapam Ranjan Singh and MLA Khemchand were similarly targeted. The women demanded prompt action to stop the violence while maintaining the state's territorial integrity.

Today's protest saw the demonstrators arriving at Minister Thongam Bishwajit's official residence, only to find he was absent on personal business. The protesters then moved to the residence of Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh, who came out to interact with them.

Y. Lairikleima, coordinator of the COCOMI Women’s Wing, spoke to the media on the sidelines of the protest, condemning the MLAs and ministers for their alleged failure to resolve the crisis. "If the remaining 50 MLAs cannot protect the state, they should resign," she demanded. She also criticized Kuki MLAs for participating in rallies demanding separate administration, while other community leaders remained passive despite calls for state unity.

"The 32 communities in Manipur are suffering due to Kuki terrorists," Lairikleima asserted. "These MLAs should join hands with the people. The Indian government must intervene to end the conflict without compromising the state's territorial integrity."

During the interaction with the protesters, Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh listened attentively to their grievances. He assured them that the Manipur government is striving to end the conflict, emphasizing that no one desires the current instability. He acknowledged the people's disheartenment and explained the government's intention to handle the situation maturely, avoiding retaliatory measures.

"We are committed to ending the crisis through mutual understanding and are continuously seeking ways to address it," Satyabrata stated.