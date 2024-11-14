The Manipur State Commission for Women (MSCW) and the Manipur Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MCPCR) have jointly condemned the abduction of six civilians, including three minors and three women, from Jiribam district on November 11, 2024. In a series of appeals, both commissions have called for the immediate and safe release of the victims stating the humanitarian need for their freedom.

The incident, which took place in Jakuradhor Karong, has shocked the state already reeling from over 18 months of violent conflict. According to reports, the victims were kidnapped by militants of the Kuki group at around 2:45 p.m., following a violent attack on CRPF personnel stationed in the area. The assailants also set fire to several Meitei homes and shops, leaving two elderly Meitei individuals dead.

The MSCW, led by Chairperson Thumlip Tiningpham Monsang, issued a statement expressing deep concern over the safety of the abducted civilians. "We strongly condemn the abduction and appeal for their immediate release on humanitarian grounds," said Monsang. "Women and children must be spared from such violence, and their dignity and safety should be upheld under all circumstances."

In a similar appeal, the MCPCR, led by Chairperson Keisam Pradipkumar, condemned the attack as a violation of international humanitarian laws, including the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The commission also noted the rising number of innocent lives lost, with children and women from both the Meitei and Kuki communities suffering in the ongoing conflict.

"The abduction of innocent women and children is a grave violation of their fundamental rights and an affront to humanity," said Pradipkumar. "We urge all parties involved to release the hostages unconditionally and immediately."

The missing individuals include an 8-year-old girl, two young boys, a 25-year-old woman, and two elderly women. Authorities have registered a case under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including those related to kidnapping, murder, and destruction of property.

Both commissions have called on the National Commission for Women (NCW), National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), and local authorities in Manipur to prioritize the rescue operation. They have also urged the government to ensure that the abducted civilians are brought to safety without delay.

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