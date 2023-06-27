In a press conference held at Manipur Press Club on June 27, the All Manipur Kanba Ima Lup (AMKIL) expressed their disappointment with the central government's failure to address the issue of illegal immigrants infiltrating Manipur. The organization demanded the restoration of pre-merger political status as a solution to safeguard the state if the government of India proves incapable of protecting it.

According to Lourembam Nganbi, the president of AMKIL, Manipur has witnessed a significant influx of illegal immigrants in recent years, leading to various negative consequences such as the rise in drug-related problems and poppy cultivation. The people of Manipur are deeply concerned about the lack of governance and its impact on society.

Nganbi emphasized that timely action to curb the entry of illegal immigrants could have prevented the current crisis. She stressed that until the issue of illegal Kuki immigrants is resolved, lasting peace in Manipur will remain elusive. Therefore, the concerned authorities must take effective measures to halt the inflow of illegal immigrants.

In addition, Nganbi accused the Assam Rifles of allegedly supporting Kuki militant groups, citing several instances as evidence. The people of Manipur strongly condemned such biased acts by the security force.

Expressing their dissatisfaction, Nganbi highlighted the aspirations of the people for sovereignty and the restoration of pre-merger political status. Should the government of India be unable to protect Manipur from illegal immigrants, the demand for greater autonomy becomes even more pronounced.