The Ningols United Progressive Initiative (NUPI), a Delhi-based women's group, organized the first-ever "Nupi Lan" Memorial Function at Polo Ground, Delhi University, GTB Nagar on December 12, 2023. The day marked a poignant tribute to the brave women who played a pivotal role in saving Manipur from colonial atrocities during the historic Nupi Lan of 1939.

The focal point of the event was a special marathon competition, the "Run for Unity of Manipur," covering a distance of 5 kilometers, exclusively for women. The marathon was inaugurated by the esteemed Olympic Medalist, Mirabai Chanu, setting the stage for a day filled with reflection, celebration, and calls for peace.

Mirabai Chanu expressed her emotions on the occasion, saying, "Today is a very special day. It is Nupi Lan, an important day in the history of Manipur, when women saved Manipur from colonial atrocities. They fought for Manipur. Today, we, the women of Manipur, came together to remember and honor them."

The event featured a lineup of influential speakers, including Naba Volcano, Mirabai Chanu, Rami Desai, Mangka, Soma Laishram, Sonia, and Dr. Malem Ningthouja. Dr. Ningthouja, a Historian and Author, shed light on the strategic union of men and women during Nupi Lan 1939, emphasizing its catalytic impact on the demand for sovereignty and responsible government.

Reema Khaidem, spokesperson of NUPI, highlighted the importance of celebrating Manipur women's historical contributions, stating, "It's about recognizing the resilience of Manipur women in protecting the integrity of their community."

Rami Desai, an Author, expressed the significance of the movement, saying, "It's the greatest movement not just for this country but in the world. The collective voice of Manipuri women has always led and will continue to lead to restoring peace."

The event also featured cultural contributions from artists like Mangka, a Folk Singer, who proclaimed, "There is not any revolution in Manipur where women were not part of it."

Sonia Soirensangbam, a senior journalist, emphasized the role of Manipuri women in shaping society, stating, "Celebrating Nupi Lan reminds us of the efforts and hard work Manipuri women have taken in the past, present, and future."

Mahesh Thounaojam expressed his gratitude, acknowledging the vital role played by the women of Manipur in safeguarding the region. "A big salute for our Emas in this great day of remembering," he added.