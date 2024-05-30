In a plea for peace, Imagi Meira, a women's organization, alongside the Women’s Committee of the Delhi Meetei Coordinating Committee (DMCC), submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister of India today. The document calls for immediate action to restore normalcy and ensure peaceful coexistence in the violence-stricken state of Manipur.

The memorandum highlights the severe impact of ongoing violence on the Meetei communities and other residents of Manipur. "As your office is aware of the civil war situation in Manipur, ongoing for over a year since May 3, 2023, we submit this memorandum with a heavy heart, representing the suffering of the people living in Manipur," it states.

The women's groups express deep concern over what they perceive as a lack of response from the central government. They accuse the government of neglect and allege that the state and central security forces have failed to protect the Meetei people from attacks by armed miscreants. "We are forced to live with no security and compelled to rely on our ability to defend ourselves because of the complete failure of the state authority," the memorandum states.

The document details several violent incidents over the past year, including coordinated attacks on Meetei villages and state security forces, suggesting a pattern of systematic targeting. It recounts a series of attacks on May 28, 2023, where 13 Meetei villages were assaulted, resulting in multiple deaths and injuries. This attack occurred despite the presence of high-ranking military officials in the region, raising questions about the effectiveness of security measures.

Further, the memorandum highlighted the perceived partiality of the government towards armed miscreants. It points to the "suspension of operations" agreement, which they claim provides armed miscreants with immunity, allowing them to carry out attacks with impunity. Specific instances, such as the prolonged attacks on Moreh town and the state's security forces from December 31, 2023, to January 8, 2024, are cited as evidence of this alleged bias.

In light of these grievances, the women's organizations have put forth several demands to the Prime Minister:

- Cease any perceived siding with armed miscreants to ensure unbiased protection and justice for all communities in Manipur.

- Conduct thorough investigations into all attacks on Meeteis, state forces, and BSF by armed miscreants through national investigative agencies.

- Implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Manipur to address demographic concerns.

- Protect Manipur's forests and destroy all illegal poppy plantations.