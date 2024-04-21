Condemning the attack on the residence of Ima gi Meira's convenor last night, many women staged a sit in protest at Imo Filling Petrol Depot today.

As per reliable source at around 9:30 PM, armed miscreants launched a gun attack on the residence of Imagi Meira’s convenor, Th. Sujata.

Addressing the press, Sujata stated that her organization had conducted a press conference the previous day, condemning the actions of unknown individuals who had reportedly been roaming, shooting, and threatening people, vote rigging on election day. She stated the urgent need for government intervention to apprehend these individuals.

Later that same night, unidentified gunmen arrived at her residence and opened fire around 9:15 PM, discharging three rounds of ammunition. Kakwa police subsequently arrived to record statement and investigate the incident, she added.

Expressing concern over the ongoing conflict in the region, which has restricted movement out of Imphal by road for the past 11 months, she highlighted the pressing need for resolution.

The convenor lamented the fracturing of unity within the community due to tensions arising from mass rigging and violence during elections, while maintaining her stance of impartiality.

She stressed the importance of identifying the perpetrators with the help of civil society organisations and the general public. In re- sponse to the gun attack, residents staged a sit-in protest to demonstrate their solidarity against violence.

The convenor reiterated that dialogue remains the key to resolving conflicts within the community, expressing that communication could have helped address the problems and limitations faced by those resorting to such action.