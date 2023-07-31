The women’s wing of Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) is staging a sit-in protest in Manipur's Churachandpur demanding the removal of State Police from Moreh.

The protesters who are staging a sit-in protest at Churachandpur has threatened to launch a massive agitation in all hill districts of Manipur if the state police is not removed from Moreh town.

The large number of protesters wearing black gathered at Churachandpur on July 31 keeping forward their demand for the removal of state police from Moreh.

Earlier, thousands of discontented Kuki-Zo women in Manipur's Tengnoupal District had their dinner in the middle of the highway at night as they blocked the road to stop the state forces from entering the border town Moreh on July 28.

Tension ran high after the alleged Manipur Government's aggressive attempt to transport state forces in the strife-torn Moreh town.

The state security forces convoy of ten vehicles including the Indian Reserve Battalion, Manipur Rifles, and the Commando personnel were heading towards Moreh town when the women folks obstructed them at Tengnoupal.

Also read: Manipur violence: Kuki-Zo women demand removal of security forces from Moreh, block highway