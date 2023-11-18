In response to the firing incident involving the killing of Leichonbam Ibemcha in the attack on Kangchup Chingkhong on November 7, a freshly constituted Joint Action Committee (JAC) has come to the forefront.

Formed today, the JAC is committed to seeking justice for the deceased and has unequivocally conveyed that they will not claim Ibemcha's body until Chief Minister N Biren Singh accedes to their demands. A pivotal meeting between the JAC and the Chief Minister is scheduled to transpire at his residence at 5:30 PM today.

N Bobby, serving as the co-convenor of the JAC, has said a significant gathering convened today at Phayeng, drawing participants from Kadangband, Phayeng, Kangchup Chingkhong, Lairenkabi, and various other regions. The meeting, inclusive of representatives from civil society organizations, culminated in the formal establishment of the Joint Action Committee.

Although the specifics of their demands were not yet known, N Bobby emphasized that the JAC plans to articulate a series of crucial demands during their meeting with the Chief Minister at 5:30 PM.

Bobby said, “We have many important demands that the CM needs to assure us, especially given the current threat to the population. If the CM does not agree to our demands, we will stand firm on our decision not to claim the body of Ibemcha Leichonbam.”

Ibemcha Leichonbam, who fell victim to a armed miscreants' attack from Kangchup Hills on the morning of November 7, succumbed to her injuries at the RIMS Hospital in Imphal on Friday.

Ibemcha was among the nine persons who were injured when armed miscreants reportedly fired from Songlung village at security forces gathered at Kangchup Chingkhong. The incident reportedly happened near Don Bosco School at Kangchup Chingkhong which falls under Lamsang Police Station in Imphal West district.