Manipur Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam on November 9 said the state government was making efforts to facilitate the return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their homes but stressed that their safety would remain a key concern amid the continuing threat of violence.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the closing ceremony of the Manipur International Textile Expo, Konthoujam said the government was aware of the hardships faced by displaced families and was working to address their concerns.

"The state government knows about the hardship of the internally displaced persons (IDPs) and empathises with their difficulties. It is making relentless efforts to send them back to their original homes. But it is also apprehensive of fresh violence upon their return," he said.

The minister added that the government wanted displaced families to celebrate Ningol Chakouba, a major festival of the Meitei community, like others and would extend assistance to them.

"We want the IDPs to celebrate Ningol Chakouba like others. The government will try its best to assist them," he said.

Ningol Chakouba celebrates the bond between married women and their paternal families and is marked by family gatherings and traditional feasts.

Ahead of Diwali and Ningol Chakouba, the Manipur government released Rs 5.88 crore from the State Emergency Fund as special festive assistance for 58,863 eligible internally displaced persons. The amount was transferred to designated accounts of deputy commissioners in 10 districts — Imphal West, Churachandpur, Imphal East, Thoubal, Ukhrul, Kakching, Kangpokpi, Tengnoupal, Jiribam and Bishnupur.

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic violence between the valley-based Meitei and hill-based Kuki communities since May 2023. The conflict has claimed at least 306 lives, while several people remain missing.

Separately, clashes between Kuki and Naga communities in the state have reportedly claimed around 50 lives since February this year.

In April, the state government said that 58,821 people had been displaced by the ethnic violence.