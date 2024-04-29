A one-day workshop on “A Scientific and Social Outlook on Yumsharol” will be held on May 25, 2024, at Lainingthou Sanamahi Shanglen.

Addressing the media during a press conference held today at Laniningthou Sanamahi Temple Board (LSTB), its Member secretary Shivadutta Luwang said that as Manipur is known for its rich cultural heritage, Meitei community have its own traditional style of housing that has been following since ages.



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With an objective to preserve and promote this age-old norm of housing, a one-day workshop on “A Scientific and Social Outlook on Yumsharol” will be held on May 25, he added while appealing to attend it.

He said that workshop will be organised by LSTB in association with The Institute of Engineers (India) under the aegis of Civil Engineering Division Board (CVDB) IEI.

Any interest person can collect a form from premises of LSTB and IEI Imphal Centre.