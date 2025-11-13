Manipur workshop warns of rising dependence on social media for news

A media workshop in Imphal on November 13 placed renewed focus on the risks posed by growing public dependence on social media for information, with state officials urging greater awareness of the accountability standards followed by registered news organisations.

Speaking as the chief guest at the one-day “Vartalap” workshop organised by the Press Information Bureau’s Regional Office, Director of Information and Public Relations Ngangom Uttam said mainstream media continues to operate with responsibility and transparency, unlike unregulated online platforms where misinformation spreads easily.

He noted that citizens increasingly rely on social media feeds instead of vetted reporting, creating challenges for efforts to build a well-informed public. He warned that unverified content often circulates with the priority of gaining views rather than delivering accurate details.

Uttam said there was a pressing need to sensitise the public on the processes followed by registered media houses, where editorial checks ensure accountability and accuracy. “Fully depending on social media to stay informed is risky and can undermine public understanding,” he cautioned.

During technical sessions, speakers covered art and culture, youth affairs and sports, and cyber security. Uttam said these subjects were timely, adding that emotional integrity—strengthened through culture, youth engagement and sports—was essential to complement geographical integrity in the state.

PIB Director Engam Pame said journalists must remain well-informed, noting that the media as a storyteller has the capacity to influence social change.

Leaders from the All Manipur Working Journalists’ Union and the Editors’ Guild Manipur were also present at the programme.