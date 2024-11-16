The World Meetei Council has called for a change in leadership in Manipur, citing the need for effective governance and development in the region amid the ongoing crisis.

"The ongoing violence in Manipur has been exacerbated by the abject inefficiency of the incumbent Chief Minister, N. Biren Singh. A change in leadership is crucial to restore normalcy, and it would greatly

contribute to bringing normalcy and peace in Manipur, " mentioned the World Meetei Council.

In addition to the leadership change, the council has demanded the withdrawal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) from five districts in Manipur.

The World Meetei Council in an urgent appeal to the Prime Minister of India, seeks immediate action in response to the recent killings in Jiribam, Manipur.

The incident involved the brutal killing of hostages, including three young children, by alleged Chin-Kuki militants.

The council expressed deep distress over the loss of innocent lives.



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The council highlighted concerns regarding the reimposition of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in five districts of Manipur, predominantly inhabited by the Meetei community.

They noted that since the violence began on May 3, 2023, there have been no recorded cases of violence against the army or security forces in the affected districts, making the imposition of AFSPA questionable.

The World Meetei Council has made several appeals, including the immediate termination of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement between the Government of India and the Chin-Kuki militants.

They argue that the agreement is being misused to perpetuate violence in the region.

Furthermore, the council has called for decisive action by the army and paramilitary forces against the militants, urging the revocation of AFSPA, which they describe as exacerbating the suffering of civilians.

They also demand that the Chin-Kuki militants be officially designated as terrorist organizations to ensure stronger countermeasures.

The council has also called for a change in leadership in Manipur, citing the inefficiency of the current Chief Minister, N. Biren Singh, as a factor contributing to the ongoing violence. They believe that a change in leadership could help restore peace and normalcy in the region.

The World Meetei Council has urged the Prime Minister to use his authority to end the violence swiftly, emphasizing that the Chin-Kuki militants are under the control of the Army and Assam Rifles. They believe that a clear directive to halt attacks on Meetei villages would significantly aid in restoring peace.