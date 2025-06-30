Manipur wraps up month-long Environment Day observance with pledge to combat plastic pollution

The month-long observance of World Environment Day 2025, held under the global theme “Ending Plastic Pollution Globally,” culminated today at the City Convention Centre with a resounding call for collective responsibility in addressing the plastic crisis in Manipur.

Spearheaded by the Directorate of Environment and Climate Change, the campaign spanned a series of events and awareness drives across different societal sectors, aiming to strengthen public consciousness on the hazardous impacts of plastic pollution. The concluding day commenced with a cyclothon, beginning from THAU Ground and concluding at the City Convention Centre, where the official valedictory function took place.

Gracing the event as Chief Guest, Principal Secretary of Forest, Environment, and Climate Change Arun Kumar Sinha emphasized that while multiple laws and provisions exist to safeguard the environment, their efficacy hinges on public compliance.

“Despite consistent efforts by authorities to enforce the ban on single-use plastics, meaningful change is impossible without public participation,” Sinha stated. “Most of the irresponsibly disposed plastic ends up polluting Loktak Lake – the ecological mirror of Manipur. Protecting this heritage site demands immediate and sustained action against plastic waste.”

Echoing similar sentiments, T. Brajakumar Singh, Director of Environment and Climate Change, highlighted the importance of youth engagement through various competitions such as symposiums, poster presentations, and exhibitions focused on the issue of plastic pollution.

“The youth must internalize the idea that Earth is as much their home as their individual houses. If we keep our homes clean, why not our planet?” Singh asked while stressing the importance of living in harmony with nature.

He acknowledged that while a complete ban on plastic use may not be feasible due to its ubiquity, reducing plastic pollution through mindful consumption, increased use of biodegradable alternatives, and behavioral change is both necessary and achievable.

The ceremony concluded with the distribution of prizes to winners of the various student competitions, symbolizing hope for a cleaner, more conscious future led by informed and responsible citizens.