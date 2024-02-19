In a significant move to strengthen the state government's War on Drugs initiative, WTR Ukhrul, in partnership with Katho Katamnao Long, has initiated a poppy destruction operation in Laho Village today.

Four units - Roudei Katamnao Long, Lungshang CT Katamnao Long, Ramva Katamnao Long, Hatha Katamnao Long - have come together in this endeavour.

With united and determined efforts, it is believed that the drug problem can be entirely eradicated, paving the way for a brighter future for the state's residents.

Giving a massive boost to the state government's War on Drugs campaign, WTR Ukhrul in collaboration with Katho Katamnao Long has initiated a poppy destruction drive at Laho Village today.



Four Units, namely Roudei Katamnao Long, Lungshang CT Katamnao Long, Ramva Katamnao Long,… pic.twitter.com/zyEyz0L6vN — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) February 19, 2024

Earlier, a collaborative team comprising Manipur Police, the 6th Manipur Rifles (MR) and the Forest Department successfully carried out the eradication of approximately 50 acres of illicit poppy plantation near the Indo-Myanmar border.



Also Read: Manipur: 50 acres of poppy cultivation destroyed near Indo-Myanmar border

The drive was conducted at the Khamasom hill range near the Indo-Myanmar border.

Taking to the X handle, Manipur CM wrote, "Commendable effort by Manipur Police team Ukhrul, 6th MR, and Forest Department in conducting the poppy destruction drive at Khamasom hill range near the Indo-Myanmar border. The eradication of approximately 50 acres of poppy-cultivated areas is a significant step in our fight against drug trafficking and illegal narcotics production. This collaborative effort showcases our determination to uphold law and order and protect our communities from the scourge of drug abuse. Let us continue to work together to build a safer and drug-free society for our future generations."