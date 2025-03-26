Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla personally handed over an appointment letter to Naorem Roshibina Devi today, March 26, marking a significant milestone in her career.

The decorated Wushu athlete, an Arjuna Award recipient, was appointed as Deputy Superintendent of Police (Sports), recognising her outstanding contributions to sports. The formal appointment letter ceremony underlines the state government's commitment to honoring and integrating accomplished athletes into public service.

Devi's sporting credentials are impressive. She has won numerous medals in Asian Games, national, and international tournaments, establishing herself as a prominent figure in Wushu. Her appointment serves as an inspiration to aspiring athletes in Manipur.

During the ceremony, Governor Bhalla congratulated Devi and expressed his wishes for her success in her new role. The appointment highlights a path for athletes to transition into meaningful public service positions.

In a separate engagement, Upendra Hajra, Head of the Loktak Hydroelectric Project, met with the Governor to discuss critical infrastructure developments. Hajra provided a comprehensive update on recent project progress, emphasising substantial improvements in work execution over the past months.

During their meeting at Raj Bhavan, Hajra sought additional gubernatorial support to expedite ongoing initiatives. Governor Bhalla listened attentively, promising a thorough review of the project's requirements and potential avenues for accelerated development.