Manipur: Yaba tablets worth Rs 47 crore seized in Jiribam, bihar resident held

In a major anti-narcotics operation, Assam Rifles, in coordination with Manipur Police, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the India Reserve Battalion (IRB), seized 4 lakh Yaba tablets valued at approximately Rs 47 crore in Manipur's Jiribam district and arrested one person.

According to an official statement, the joint operation was launched based on specific intelligence inputs regarding the trafficking of narcotic substances within the district.

During the operation conducted at Leingangpokpi on June 4, security personnel intercepted a Tata vehicle and recovered 4,00,000 Yaba tablets concealed for transportation. The driver of the vehicle, a resident of Bihar, was apprehended at the spot.

The seized narcotics and the vehicle have been handed over to the concerned authorities for further legal action and investigation.

Officials said the operation represents a significant success in ongoing efforts to curb the illegal drug trade in the region and dismantle narcotics trafficking networks operating through Manipur.

Assam Rifles, along with Jiribam Police and other security agencies, has been carrying out sustained anti-drug operations in the district as part of a broader campaign against the trafficking and distribution of narcotic substances in the Northeast.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source and intended destination of the consignment, as well as identify other individuals linked to the smuggling network.

