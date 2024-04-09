One Day Football Match organised by "Young Transgender Moirang" and supported by Matai Society on April 9, at Moirang Chingei Lampak under Bishnupur district.

Various LGBTQIA+ groups and individuals from different districts have come forward and participated including All Manipur Transmen Association Manipur (ATMA).

A release issued by ATMA stated that sports have been part of our society and the LGBTQIA+ community has been organising sports in various parts of Manipur. Such sports have been telling important stories of the community.



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In the essence of solidarity amongst all and against bigoted gender views, the association wish to encourage an idea of unity in the community and foster love and a stronger bond. Moreover, they also aimed to showcase the inherent talents amongst them along with motivating the LGBTQIA+ community to be in good health.

“Today Manipur particularly the Meitei community has celebrated the Cheiraoba festival which marks the beginning of the Manipuri lunar year. With the advent of the new year, we wish to receive everyone with love and hope in building our homeland to be one that is not affected by bad ailments. This football match was initiated in this spirit,” the release stated.