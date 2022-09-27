The Manipuri Youths Front of Assam (MYFA) has demanded the recognition of the Manipur language as an associate official language of Assam.

With this, the MYFA staged a one-day sit-in-protest at Lakhipur Bazar Tribal Market raising their demands.

Meanwhile, several Manipuri and Manipur Muslim Organisations were present at the sit-in-protest. Social activists Binot Singha, Keisam Bidyapati Singha, All Manipuri Muslim Meira Paibi Sangstha President Sangita Begum; All Assam Manipuri Meira Paibi Co ordination committee President, Aruna Devi; Assam Manipuri Meira Paibi Apunba Lup President Sanathoi Devi; Assam Manipuri Muslim Youths Front Vice President Rehan Uddin; AMMMPS President Jubeda Begum, Seram Herajit Advisor MYFA, Th. Brojen Singha President MYFA, submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswas Sarma through the sub-divisional Office mentioning their demands.

Citing the recent resolution in the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council that Karbi to be an associate official language of Assam is one of them, indicating the current government’s acknowledgement of the importance of developing indigenous language, the MYFA have urged the government to recognise Manipuri as an associate official language of Assam under Article no 347 of the Constitution of India.

The protest organised by the MYFA ended at 1 pm today, September 27.

Notably, earlier in 2021, the All Assam Manipuri Students Union (AAMSU), Central Committee demanded too that the Manipuri language must be included as one of the associate official languages of Assam in order to protect the language.