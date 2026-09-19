Manipur Youth Congress marches in Imphal, demands recruitment to vacant government posts

The Manipur Youth Congress on September 19 took out a protest march in Imphal demanding the immediate filling of vacant government posts and greater transparency in the recruitment process.

The march began at Congress Bhavan and proceeded towards the Chief Minister's bungalow. The protesters raised slogans demanding employment opportunities for youths and criticising the BJP-led government.

The protest was led by All India Youth Congress national general secretary Tarh Johny and Manipur Youth Congress president W Anand Singh.

The Youth Congress demanded that the government fill all vacant posts in its departments and introduce a fixed annual recruitment calendar to ensure greater predictability in government hiring.

The protesters also called for an end to the contractual system in government employment, seeking regular recruitment against sanctioned vacancies.

Speaking during the protest, Anand Singh claimed that thousands of government posts remained vacant in Manipur. He also alleged that recruitment had become linked to electoral considerations and said employment issues should be kept outside political considerations.

Johny said unemployment was a serious concern among young people and claimed that opportunities in the private sector were also shrinking.

The protest comes amid separate demands in Manipur for the filling of vacant government posts. A government employees' rally in Imphal on September 18 also raised the issue of filling thousands of vacancies in government departments.

The Youth Congress leaders also raised broader concerns over unemployment and the difficulties faced by young people in finding jobs.

The protesters' demands included time-bound recruitment, transparency in selection and regularisation of government employment, with the organisation calling for concrete action from the state government.