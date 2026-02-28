Manipur Youth Congress protests, seeks release of IYC chief Uday Bhanu Chib

The Manipur unit of the Youth Congress on Saturday, February 28, staged a protest demanding the immediate release of Uday Bhanu Chib, president of the Indian Youth Congress, who was reportedly arrested during a protest at a global AI summit in New Delhi.

Protesters gathered at Congress Bhavan in Imphal and raised slogans against the Bharatiya Janata Party, alleging what they termed as “dictatorial rule.” The demonstrators attempted to march towards the state BJP office, located about a kilometre away, but police stopped them at the gate, leading to a brief scuffle.

The protesters carried placards and shouted slogans against the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They also tried to burn an effigy of the Prime Minister, which was seized by police personnel, officials said.

Manipur Youth Congress leaders claimed that Chib was arrested for holding a “peaceful protest” and termed the action undemocratic. They demanded his immediate release along with other detained leaders.