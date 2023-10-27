The ongoing crisis gravely damaged society leaving many people in miserable condition that touches the heart of every individual.

The spirit of extending helping hands, solidarity and sharing the sorrows of such affected people with whatever possible means is still not fading yet.

Ever since Manipur became a strife-torn state, thousands of people have been to be displaced from their homes and compelled to take shelter in relief camps scattered in various places. From that very moment, their normal life was completely distorted, shattered and still loomed with so many uncertainties of their future.

With the core idea that “together we can pave the way for a better society”, a group of people, individuals from diverse backgrounds have been extending their concerted effort to give a ray of hope amid this crisis through benevolent acts. Providing relief aids, financial support, and sustainable livelihood training are some of the common trends that most people do if they want to support them.



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As the act of giving support keeps on going, people are also generating new ideas that how they can comfort them and lighten their burden at least for a moment.

For instance, Salai Taret Barber-a youth team comprised of only six members is rendering voluntary service to relief camp inmates in a unique style. Through the skill of haircutting they acquired, they are trying their best to provide solace to affected victims.

“Our state was severely affected by the unprecedented conflict. As a youth of state, we literally wanted to extend some possible help to people who stay in relief camps. We feel that sharing their sorrows is our responsibility. This view has fuelled our team to start this free hair-cutting service every Tuesday travelling in different relief camps,” said Ningthouba Khuman, one of the volunteers of Salai Taret Barber.

This crisis also brings the community together. All six members of Salai Taret Baber run their own salons in different places. But to deliver this free hair-cutting service to a relief camp, it has become a compulsion for them to gather together every Tuesday sacrificing their one-day earning.

“As we have to travel to relief camps situated in far-flung areas, we usually move out from our home early morning. Every Tuesday, with our best effort, we try to reach out to relief camps as many as we can. But a good number of inmates wished to avail of our service. Because of this very reason, we usually end our service in one or two relief camps. Nevertheless, we will continue our voluntary service until we cover all the relief camps open in various valley areas,” Lairenjam Thoiba assured while detailing about their goodwill service.

So far, the team had travel relief camp open in three different places and cut hair for any people irrespective of gender, age. Their voluntary service started at Santhong Relief Camp at Moirang under Bishnupur district where they provided free hair-cutting service to around 100 inmates. This was followed by Wangjing Relief and give their service to 150 inmates. On their third visit that made at relief camp open at Indoor Stadium Kakching, they trim hair for around 70 people.

The volunteers come from an economically unsound family that doesn’t have enough resources. Seeing their generosity, people who have known them provide basic requirements like vehicle, fuels etc at free of cost. But their benevolent act doesn’t restrict only to hair cutting as also extend their good deeds by sparing time with children staying in relief camp.

“We really feel pained to see innocent children staying in relief camp. But we being a citizen who belongs to the economically deprived class cannot do much help. The only thing we can do for them is to share few moments and to distribute some eatable items as token of love.Seeing their innocent smile, they pass after giving the few eatables has bolster our spirits to sacrifice more for society,” said Amarjeet another member of the team.