Manipur: Youth movement demands transparency in Senapati’s water scheme

A youth-led initiative is pressing for accountability in the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in Senapati district. The group, “Youth Rise for Change Senapati,” presented evidence from Right to Information (RTI) requests highlighting alleged discrepancies and data manipulation in the central government’s water supply scheme.

During a meeting with the district’s Deputy Commissioner, the youth delegation raised concerns about delayed progress and potential corruption within the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED). The Deputy Commissioner assured the group that the matter would be investigated impartially and acknowledged the slow pace of implementation in the district.

Authorities confirmed that ensuring functional household water connections for every home in Senapati remains a priority. The youth movement stressed that their campaign is aimed purely at promoting transparency and integrity in governance, without any political motives.

RTI findings cited by the group reportedly show inconsistencies in official reports on JJM progress. The movement expects prompt action from the administration to resolve these issues and maintain accountability in the delivery of public services.