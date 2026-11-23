Two medal-winning athletes from Manipur were felicitated at the Police Headquarters in Imphal on November 23 in recognition of their achievements at the 2026 Youth Olympic Games held in Dakar, Senegal.

Lairenlakpam Ambekar Meetei, who won the gold medal in boxing, and Rajkumari Lanchenbi Chanu, who secured bronze in wushu, were felicitated by Manipur Director General of Police Mukesh Singh, IPS.

The DGP congratulated both athletes for bringing pride and honour to Manipur and the country. He appreciated their dedication, perseverance and hard work and presented cash awards to them as tokens of recognition and encouragement.

Singh expressed hope that their achievements would inspire more young people in Manipur to pursue sporting excellence and bring further laurels to the state and the nation.