Manipur youth set for Japan as Governor interacts with SSW CoE candidates in Imphal

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, on Thursday, January 8 interacted with candidates selected under the Specified Skilled Worker (SSW) programme at Lok Bhavan, Imphal, marking a significant milestone in overseas employment opportunities for the state’s youth under the India–Japan cooperation framework.

The interaction was held with candidates who have secured approval for the Certificate of Eligibility (CoE), a key requirement for employment and residency in Japan. The SSW programme, introduced by the Government of Japan in April 2019, enables skilled foreign workers, including Indians, to live and work in Japan. The programme gained formal momentum following the signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation between India and Japan in January 2021.

During the meeting, the Governor engaged with candidates and their parents from various districts of Manipur, including Ukhrul, Senapati, Imphal East and Imphal West, Thoubal, as well as an internally displaced person (IDP) from Churachandpur, reflecting the inclusive reach of the initiative. The selected candidates have successfully cleared both the Japanese language proficiency test and the skills assessment, qualifying them to work in key sectors such as nursing, hospitality, manufacturing, and other specialised fields.

A total of 13 candidates have been granted CoE approval and are scheduled to depart for Japan later this month to commence their professional assignments. Expressing their enthusiasm, the candidates conveyed gratitude for the opportunity, describing it as a transformative step toward global exposure and career advancement.

Governor Bhalla congratulated the candidates and extended his best wishes for their future endeavours. He urged them to perform with dedication and professionalism, uphold the values, culture, and traditions of Manipur and India, and act as ambassadors of goodwill while working in Japan. The Governor also highlighted the broader significance of the SSW programme in strengthening people-to-people ties between India and Japan and empowering youth through international skill mobility.