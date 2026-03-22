Manipur: Youths attempt to storm Kuki Civil Society leader’s residence in Churachandpur, police use tear gas

Tension gripped Manipur’s Churachandpur district on March 22 after a group of youths attempted to storm the residence of a Kuki civil society leader, prompting security forces to fire tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

According to officials, the incident took place in the district headquarters town when a large number of youths gathered outside the residence of Kuki Zo Council (KZC) chairman H Thanglet. The crowd allegedly pelted stones and tried to force their way into the premises.

Security personnel, who had been on alert since Saturday evening, intervened swiftly and fired several rounds of tear gas to bring the situation under control. No major injuries have been reported so far.

The incident comes a day after Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh held talks with the Kuki Zo Council in Guwahati in an effort to rebuild trust between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities amid ongoing ethnic tensions in the state.

Manipur has witnessed prolonged ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023, which has claimed over 260 lives and displaced thousands. President’s Rule was imposed in February 2025, and a popular government headed by Singh was formed in February this year.

Following Sunday’s unrest, additional security forces have been deployed in Churachandpur to prevent any further escalation. Authorities said the situation remains tense but under control.

In a statement earlier in the day, the Kuki Zo Council described its meeting with the chief minister as an “ice-breaking session” lasting nearly one hour and 45 minutes, during which key issues were discussed and assurances were exchanged regarding efforts to restore peace and normalcy in Manipur.