Ministers and MLAs representing valley area of the state of Manipur held a meeting with the representatives of “Youth of Manipur” at Manipur Bhavan in New Delhi on September 30 where they focused on addressing pressing concerns and finding constructive solutions to the ongoing situation in the state.

During the meet, the Youth of Manipur raised their demand for a formation regional party and removal of chief minister N Biren Singh, which the ministers and the legislators found not relevant to the current situation.

The team of ministers and MLAs who are in New Delhi to meet the Prime Minister, via a press note raised their concerns while putting forward their inputs stating, “The Hon'ble Ministers and MLAs representing the valley area of Manipur held a meeting with the Youth of Manipur today at Manipur Bhavan, New Delhi. The meeting, which took place at 4 pm, focused on addressing pressing concerns and finding constructive solutions to the ongoing situation in Manipur. During the proceedings of the meeting, several key agreements were reached:

1. Reiteration of our Commitment to No Separate Administration

2. Ensuring Security Arrangements to Prevent Firing

3. Seeking audience with the Hon'ble Prime Minister

“Furthermore, all the MLAs and Ministers expressed their readiness to promptly return to Imphal to finalize point no. 3. However, it has come to our attention that certain individuals took to social media during the meeting and disseminated information that does not accurately represent the agreements reached. This action is deeply regrettable and constitutes a breach of trust. The Youth of Manipur also raised additional demands during the meeting, which are found to be unrelated to the core issues and, regrettably, unacceptable. These demands raised by Youth of Manipur include:

1. Formation of a Regional Party

2. Change the Hon'ble Chief Minister

3. Appointment of an Alternate Chief Minister

4. Request for a Specific Date for Executing the Agreed Points

Raising objections to the demands made by the Youth of Manipur, the ministers further mentioned in the press note, “The demand to establish a regional political party was not deemed relevant to the current situation. The demand for a change of Chief Minister was outside the scope of the meeting's objectives. The suggestion to appoint an alternate Chief Minister was discussed but not agreed upon. The demand for a specific timeline for the execution of the agreed points was made but remains under consideration”.

The team of ministers and MLAs condemned Youth of Manipur’s actions who allegedly got aggressive during the meet and attempted to attack minister L Susindro Meitei.

“It is also highly condemnable that at one point of time during the meeting, the members of Youth of Manipur got aggressive and tried to hit Hon'ble Minister L Susindro Meitei (Yaima). This was uncalled for and would invite legal action”, mentioned the press note.

“It is imperative to clarify that all participants in the meeting share a common identity as Manipuris, and the sentiments of everyone involved are equally affected by the current crisis. We, the MLAs, wish to emphasize our unwavering commitment to resolving the issues in Manipur in the most amicable and constructive manner possible. We call upon the youth and the people of Manipur to join hands in this collective endeavor and stand united for the betterment of Manipur”, concluded the ministers’ press release.



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