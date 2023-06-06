Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), an apex body of valley-based civil society organization strongly opposed to surrender of arms held by the local youths as the attacks by 'Kuki Terrorists' has allegedly intensified.

"Therefore, concerning the gravity of the anger and losses of faith towards the words and wisdom of the Union Home Minster of India due to the inaction of Assam Rifles and Security Personnel, COCOMI on behalf of the People of Manipur hereby appeal to you for one last time to take up befitting action against the defiant Kuki Terrorists on an emergency basis, failing which the people of Manipur especially the Meetei community is likely to reorganize a new wave of protest and action against those who are targeting the innocent villagers and also to that security personnel specially Assam Rifles who are indirectly and openly supporting the Kuki Terrorist groups," mentions the memorandum to Amit Shah.

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Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), an apex body of valley-based civil society organization also strongly opposed the tweet of Union Home Minister Amit Shah which stated the opening of National Highway 2 for seven days.

Spokesperson of COCOMI, Khuraijam Athouba addressing the media on June 5 stated that it is a fundamental duty of the state and central government to operate national highway 2 permanently.

''As such the committee couldn't accept the decision of opening the said highway that has been banned for almost 30 days. The authority concerned should take up all necessary safety measures to lift the banning of national highway 2 permanently,'' he said.

The spokesperson further said that the Union Home Minister had urged to bring peace, to return weapons, and warned of taking stringent action if the ground rule of Suspension of Operation is violated by Kuki militants in his recent visit. But unfortunately, normalcy is still yet to restore in periphery areas till date.

''In the memorandum, they appeal for immediate action against Kuki militants and terrorist groups for their continuous aggression and provocative attacks towards the Meetei Villages since June 1, 2023,'' Athouba said.

''This is done wholly of the "peace mission" of the government of India to address Kuki Political issue. The committee will be compelled to relook the matter if attacks are carried out in Kuki village by armed Meitei during the suspension,'' the statement said.