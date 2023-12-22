In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister of India, the Zomi Council Steering Committee (ZCSC) on December 22 expressed gratitude for his leadership in enabling the Zo people (Zomi-Kuki-Hmar communities) to conduct the last rites and provide an honorable burial for the martyrs who lost their lives in the "National War" declared on the Zo ethnic tribes by the Meitei community in Manipur since May 3, 2023.

Recognizing the intricate and sensitive nature of the crisis that engulfed Manipur, the ZCSC conveyed their appreciation, stating, "for enabling the Zo people to give the mortal remains of our loved ones the honorable burial they truly deserve."

However, the ZCSC memorandum highlighted that the situation in Manipur remains far from normal. With the Zo people returning to their ancestral territories in the Hills and the Meiteis relocating to their ancestral home in the Valley, a buffer zone is still being maintained by Indian Security Forces to prevent further conflict between the two communities.

Amidst the manipulated narratives surrounding the incidents in Manipur, the ZCSC emphasized the crucial need for the Central Government to assess information critically and refrain from drawing conclusions without concrete evidence. The committee expressed complete faith in the Prime Minister's leadership, urging him to intervene in the current situation by expediting Political Talks with the United Peoples’ Front (UPF) and Kuki National Organization (KNO).

The ZCSC called for the creation of a separate administrative setup for the Zo people in the form of a Union Territory with a Legislature within the framework of the Indian Constitution, distinct from present-day Manipur. The committee believes that such an arrangement is essential for inclusive development, durable peace, a stable borderland, and peaceful co-existence in the northeastern corner of India.