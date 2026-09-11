Manipur: Zomi groups reject ‘Kuki-Zo SoO’ nomenclature, say no consent sought

The Zomi groups under the United People’s Front (UPF) have objected to being described as part of the “Kuki-Zo SoO Groups”, saying they were neither consulted nor informed before a joint statement by the UPF and Kuki National Organisation (KNO) used the nomenclature.

The Zomi Revolutionary Army (ZRA), Zou Defence Volunteers (ZDV) and Zomi Re-Unification Front (ZRF) issued a statement on September 11, a day after the UPF-KNO release dated September 10. The groups said their leadership’s consent was not sought before the statement was issued.

The three organisations said the UPF-KNO statement could not be considered a collectively mandated position of the UPF or as representing ZRA, ZDV and ZRF.

The groups also objected to the use of “Kuki-Zo SoO Groups”, saying their position on identity and representation had remained unchanged.

“Zomi is the indigenous identity through which our community identifies itself,” they said, adding that any collective nomenclature should be based on consultation and consent.

The groups said their objection was about representation rather than opposing the right of another community to identify itself.

“Our concern is not with others expressing their views,” they said, but with views being presented in a manner that could be interpreted as representing organisations that were not consulted or involved.

“Collective representation must reflect the consent and participation of those it claims to represent,” the statement said.

The Zomi groups, however, said the disagreement over nomenclature would not affect their participation in the peace process. They reaffirmed their commitment to an “inclusive, pragmatic, and non-communal approach” and said political issues should be addressed through peaceful and constitutional dialogue.

They also stressed that the latest statement was intended to clarify their position rather than deepen differences.

The groups said they respected the positions of other constituents and remained willing to work together where there was common ground, while continuing to pursue peace, cooperation and a durable political settlement.