The Zomi Students' Federation has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against popular singer Tapta for his controversial song that has stirred a major row. The song's lyrics allegedly call for the genocide of the Kukis, amounting to hate speech and incitement of violence.

The FIR, addressed to the Officer-in-Charge of Churachandpur Police Station, accuses Tapta of promoting enmity between different groups based on religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, and more. It further claims that his actions are prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony, and that his statements are defamatory and promote feelings of enmity, hatred, or ill-will against members of the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST).

The controversy arises amidst the backdrop of ethnic violence that has plagued the state since May 3. Tapta, also known as Jayenta Loukrakpam, a popular Meitei singer based in Imphal, released the contentious song on July 7. One of the striking lines in the song states, "Meiteis will never have peace until every Kuki is killed."

Tapta gained prominence in the music scene of Manipur with his powerful debut album titled 'Power of Attraction'. Over the years, he has garnered a substantial following across all communities in Manipur, earning him a dedicated fan base.