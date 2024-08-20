The Zou Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) have taken a stand against the ongoing India-Myanmar border fencing project. Today, a delegation from the Zou CSOs visited Behiang Village in Churachandpur District, voicing strong opposition to the construction work being undertaken along the border.

The delegation met with representatives from the Border Roads Task Force (BRTF), Assam Rifles, local leaders, and the Behiang village chief to express their concerns. They criticized the project for its lack of transparency and the perceived neglect of indigenous rights.

The CSOs argue that the fence impinges upon their ancestral lands, which hold historical and cultural significance. They have called for an immediate halt to the construction, advocating for increased transparency, community consultations, and collaboration with the Behiang Area Chief Association before any further work is done.

The delegation criticized the current approach as contradictory to the "Act East Policy" of 2014, which aims to enhance cross-border cultural and economic ties. They suggested that the fencing project contradicts the policy’s objectives and could hinder local development.

Furthermore, the CSOs raised concerns about the motivations behind the project, noting that similar fencing initiatives in states like Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Mizoram have faced delays without central intervention. They speculate that Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and Meitei radical groups might have hidden agendas, potentially restricting their access to benefits under the Act East Policy.

The Zou CSOs have issued an ultimatum to both central and state governments, demanding an immediate suspension of the fence construction. They warned that any further advancement without addressing their concerns could result in unrest, holding the government accountable for any potential conflicts or adverse effects stemming from the ongoing project.