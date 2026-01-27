Manipuri film Boong earns BAFTA 2026 nomination in Children’s & Family category

Manipuri film Boong, directed and written by Lakshmipriya Devi, has been nominated for the BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) 2026 in the Best Children’s and Family Film category.

The film has been nominated alongside international titles including Arco, an animated science fiction film by French filmmaker Ugo Bienvenu; Lilo & Stitch, an American science fiction comedy directed by Dean Fleischer Camp; and Zootropolis (Zootopia) 2, directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard.

Produced by Excel Entertainment, Chalkboard Entertainment, and Suitable Pictures, Boong first drew global attention after its world premiere at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival.

The film tells the story of a young boy living in a Manipuri village with his single mother after the unexplained disappearance of his father, Joykumar. Once employed outside the state, Joykumar vanishes without a trace, leaving the family with unanswered questions. Determined to give his mother “the best gift ever,” the boy sets out on a journey with his friend to search for his missing father, forming the emotional core of the film.

Boong was screened at PVR INOX cinemas in select cities across India in September 2025.

Speaking about the film’s theatrical release earlier, director Lakshmipriya Devi said, “Boong is the book I could not write because of my bad English. The film is inspired by my grandmother’s folktales that gave me warmth during my childhood. It is dedicated to the resilience of the people of Manipur.”

She added that she felt a mix of disbelief, happiness, and gratitude that a Manipuri film was reaching a wider audience across mainland India.

In the Best Film category at BAFTA 2026, films such as Hamnet, Marty Supreme, One Battle After Another, Sinners, and Sentimental Value have also received nominations.