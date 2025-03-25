Renowned Manipuri folk artist and educator Mangka has been honored with the esteemed Women’s Achiever Award 2025, conferred by the Governor of Assam. The award was presented at the Annual Award Ceremony organized by FLO Northeast, the women’s wing of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI).

Held on March 21st at Vivanta Hotel, the ceremony celebrated distinguished individuals who have made remarkable contributions to society. Mangka’s recognition highlights their dedication to preserving traditional art forms and mentoring young talents through music and education. Their unwavering commitment has played a significant role in shaping the next generation of artists.

FLO Northeast, which operates 20 chapters across India, has been a driving force in empowering women for over four decades. Through various workshops, seminars, and training programs, the organization fosters entrepreneurship and professional excellence, contributing to women’s economic and social empowerment.

Mangka’s achievement serves as an inspiration, reinforcing the importance of cultural preservation and education in shaping a vibrant artistic community.