Jeakson Singh, a 22-year-old footballer hailing from Manipur, found himself at the center of a heated debate when he draped himself with a Meitei flag during the medal presentation ceremony of the SAFF Championship 2023. The incident has ignited discussions about politics, identity, and the role of athletes in expressing their views.

The Manipuri footballer, who plays as a defensive midfielder for the Indian national football team, made headlines for his unique gesture during the medal ceremony following India's victory over Kuwait in the SAFF Championship final on July 4. Wrapping himself in the multi-colored Meitei flag, Jeakson Singh sought to draw attention to the ongoing unrest and ethnic violence plaguing his home state.

The Meitei flag, also known as the Flag of Kangleipak or Salai Taret flag, represents the seven clan dynasties of the Meitei ethnicity that has deep historical roots in Manipur. It carries symbolic significance for the community.

The controversy surrounding Jeakson Singh's action stems from the fact that Manipur has been experiencing violent clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities for the past couple of months. The footballer's decision to display the flag at an international event has fueled debates about professionalism, nationalism, and freedom of expression.

While some social media users criticized Jeakson Singh, deeming his act "unprofessional" and accusing him of promoting secessionist sentiments, others applauded his courage to shed light on the issues gripping his state.

In response to the backlash, Jeakson Singh clarified that his intention was to draw attention to the plight of Manipur and advocate for peace to be restored. His gesture was driven by a desire to raise awareness about the ongoing violence and call for a resolution.

The incident has sparked a larger conversation about the role of athletes in expressing their political or social views. While some argue that sports and politics should remain separate, others contend that athletes have the right to use their platform to shed light on important issues affecting their communities.