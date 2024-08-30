The Manipuri Meitei Association Bangalore (MMAB) has issued an urgent appeal to India’s Home Minister, Amit Shah, expressing concerns over a nationwide rally organized by the Kuki Students Organization (KSO) and Kuki Inpi. Scheduled for August 31st, the rally includes a protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding Union Territory status based on allegations of genocide by the Indian government, which MMAB deems as misleading propaganda.

In a letter addressed to Shah, MMAB said that the rally's claims are false and could incite international media scrutiny, potentially targeting high-ranking officials such as the Prime Minister and Home Minister. The association argued that the ongoing violence in Manipur stems from illegal Kuki immigration and attacks by Kuki armed militant groups. They said that the matter is currently sub judice, with related cases being reviewed by the Supreme Court.

MMAB also highlighted their commitment to peace through community engagement, citing their recent ‘Fields of Hope’ sports event aimed at fostering unity among Manipur’s diverse communities. They stressed that rallies based on unverified allegations could exacerbate tensions and undermine peace efforts.