Manipuri musician killing: Accused wanted to ‘teach him a lesson’ over noise objection

The seven men arrested in connection with the killing of Manipuri musician Chongtham Vikram Singh in southeast Delhi allegedly wanted to “teach him a lesson” after he objected to noise and commotion outside his home, police said on September 9.

According to police, the accused told investigators during questioning that they assaulted the 54-year-old musician with fists and blows after he confronted them over the disturbance outside his residence in Kilokari. The accused allegedly intended to beat Singh but did not expect the assault to turn fatal.

Singh had on several occasions objected to the noise generated by people gathering outside a nearby dhaba and had complained to its owner, a senior police officer said. However, no formal complaint regarding the noise had been lodged with police.

The dhaba remained open until around midnight and attracted customers from neighbouring areas as well as students living nearby, police said. Investigators are also examining the role of the dhaba owner and its operations. No irregularity in the establishment’s functioning has been found so far, sources said.

Police are examining all aspects of the case, including a possible racial angle. So far, the investigation has not found any evidence that racial slurs were used against Singh during the altercation, a police source said.

The incident took place around 11.30 pm on Sunday when Singh went downstairs after hearing a commotion outside his home. According to the complaint filed by his son, Singh was attacked by a group of men who kicked and punched him.

After returning upstairs, Singh complained of breathlessness. His 20-year-old son Yaiphaba rushed him to Holy Family Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries around 6 am the following day.

Police said they are awaiting the post-mortem report to determine the exact nature of Singh’s injuries. Prima facie, he appears to have suffered internal injuries that led to his death.

Seven men — Bharat Kumar, 19, Pramod, 26, Ramzan Khan, 22, Deepanshu, 21, Mohan Vishwakarma, 32, Vijay, 36, and Mannu, 26 — have been arrested, while a juvenile has also been apprehended in connection with the case.

The FIR registered at Sunlight Colony police station on the complaint of Singh’s son invokes Section 103(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, relating to murder by a group in circumstances covered by the provision.

Investigators are scrutinising CCTV footage and questioning witnesses to reconstruct the sequence of events and establish the circumstances leading to the assault.

The killing has triggered concern among Delhi’s northeastern community, with several residents alleging that people from the region continue to face racial slurs and discrimination in the national capital.

Singh, who had lived in Kilokari for more than two decades, was a well-known musician and guitarist. He was the lead guitarist of Manipur rock band Phoenix in the early 1980s and later worked as a music teacher and performer in Delhi.