Manipuri musician’s death triggers ‘crime capital’ row between Congress, BJP

The death of a 54-year-old Manipuri musician following an alleged assault in Delhi triggered a political slugfest on September 8, with the Congress calling the national capital a “crime capital” and the BJP hitting back by raising Congress leader Sam Pitroda’s controversial remarks on people from the Northeast.

Chongtham Vikram Singh, a well-known musician from Manipur, died after he was allegedly assaulted by a group of delivery workers and dhaba staff outside his apartment in Kilokari early Monday. Police have arrested seven men and apprehended a juvenile in connection with the case.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that Singh’s death was another indication of “utter lawlessness” under the BJP.

“Students are unsafe. Women face atrocities every day. People from Northeast India face discrimination. Dalits, Adivasis and minorities remain highly vulnerable,” Kharge alleged, adding that under Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi had become a “crime capital”.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also demanded a swift investigation and justice for the family.

“After many such incidents, every Northeast family in Delhi is asking the same question today — are we safe here?” Gandhi said, questioning the steps being taken by the Union Home Ministry and Delhi Police to prevent violence, particularly against people from the Northeast.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra described Singh’s death as a “national shame” and demanded immediate action against those responsible.

Congress leader Pawan Khera said Rahul Gandhi had spoken to Singh’s brother and conveyed his condolences and solidarity with the bereaved family.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said Delhi Police had assured him that a chargesheet would be filed within eight to nine days. He said he was personally monitoring the investigation and called for the “strictest punishment possible” for those involved.

Rijiju said the eight accused in the case hailed from different states, including Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar.

The BJP, meanwhile, accused the Congress of hypocrisy over its criticism of the Delhi Police and raised Pitroda’s controversial 2024 remarks in which he had described people from the Northeast as resembling the Chinese.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia questioned where Rahul Gandhi was when Pitroda, the chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, made the remarks.

The Congress had at the time distanced itself from Pitroda’s comments, describing them as “unfortunate and unacceptable”.

According to a preliminary inquiry, Singh, who belonged to the Meitei community, had objected to a group of men allegedly creating a disturbance outside his residence. He sustained injuries during the ensuing assault and later died.

The North East Students Society, Delhi University (NESSDU), condoled Singh’s death and described him as a respected Manipuri musician. It said Singh had reportedly gone downstairs after a group of men were allegedly drinking and creating a disturbance outside his apartment and was attacked after asking them to lower the noise.