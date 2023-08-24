Despite the ongoing conflict in the state of Manipur, in a breath of fresh air, the state welcomed the news of its own state scientist, Dr Ningthoujam Raghu Singh among the ISRO Chandrayaan-3 Moon landing mission team.

Dr Raghu Ningthoujam, son of N. Chaoba Singh and N Yaimabi Devi from Thanga, Bishnupur district comes from a humble fishing family of Thanga Khwairakpam Leikai, which is situated in the hillocks surrounded by the Loktak Lake.

He is an alumnus of IISc Bangalore. He completed his Master in Physics (Gold medalist) from IIT-Guwahati, and graduated in Physics from DM College of Science Imphal and joined ISRO as a Scientist C in 2006.



Also Read: PM Modi dials ISRO chief after Chandrayaan-3’s success

Taking to his X handle (Twitter) Manipur CM Biren Singh wrote, "It's heartening to share that a scientist from Manipur, Dr. Raghu Ningthoujam, from Thanga, Bishnupur was part of the Chandrayaan moon landing mission. The setbacks we encounter from time to time cannot erase our 2000-year-old history. Regardless of the difficulty of the challenge, the people of Manipur will always bounce back stronger."

Soon after the Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed on the moon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in South Africa, dialled the space agency chief S Somnath and congratulated him and his team.

"Your name is Somnath and Somnath means Chandra (moon). Many congratulations to you and your entire team for achieving this feat. Very soon, I will be with you to congratulate you in person," the Prime Minister could be heard telling the ISRO chief in a call.

In a historic achievement, Chandrayaan 3, India's third lunar exploration mission, made an impeccable landing on the surface of the Moon on August 23.

It is worth mentioning that this remarkable feat is a testament to India's unwavering dedication to space exploration and its pursuit of scientific excellence.

Chandrayaan 3 successfully landed on the moon's surface after months of painstaking preparation, marvellous engineering, and cooperative work from the creative brains of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).