Manipuri Students' Federation (MSF) and Pangal Students' Organization (PSO) condemn the continuous attack on Palestinian civilians.

MSF and PSO call for immediate ceasefire and restoration of peace in Palestine.

In a press statement, the MSF and PSO stated Manipur being located in a fragile geo-political periphery of South Asia and South East Asia has been going through similar onslaught on civilian life.

"The indigenous people of Manipur like the Palestinians have been constantly attacked by external forces to the extent of displacing from their own homeland. The peace-loving citizens of Manipur not only understand but also feel the violence meted out on the people of Palestine."

Further, the two organizations have also denounced any form of violence against children and civilians as it amounts to a violation of the International humanitarian protocols.

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Hence, in the wake of such an unwarranted situation of violence, MSF and PSO consider that the international community and the United Nations in particular have a bounden responsibility to protect the civilians and restore peace.

The student body also stated that the governments and civil society organizations must adhere to the International Humanitarian Protocols to restrain Israel from its unilateral use of force against civilians in Palestine.

"It is a matter of grave concern that Israel has failed to distinguish between the armed and the non—armed entities which has led to the unbounded destruction of civilian properties and lives. The two student organizations extend solidarity and condolence to the civilians who have been killed on both sides due to the conflict," added the statement.

Denouncing the attack on medical facilities like the Al-Ahi Arab Hospital in the besieged Gaza Striping, the students' body slammed Israel and claimed it to violate UN protocols.