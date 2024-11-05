A memoir by Manipuri transgender writer Santa Khurai has been shortlisted for the prestigious Rainbow Award at South Asia's largest literary event.

"The Yellow Sparrow," translated by Rubani Yumkhaibam and published by Speaking Tiger, stands among three finalists in the non-fiction category. The other contenders are "Mental Health Journey" and "The Grammar of My Body."

The winner will be announced at the Rainbow Literature Festival on December 7 at Gul Mohor Park, Delhi. The two-day festival showcases works from both established publishers and emerging authors across fiction and non-fiction categories.

"Being shortlisted alongside two exceptional books is already a remarkable achievement," said Khurai. She hopes her recognition will encourage other transgender writers, particularly from Northeast India, to share their stories.

The Rainbow Literature Festival, scheduled for December 7-8, has emerged as a significant platform for diverse voices in South Asian literature. The annual event draws submissions from writers across the region, with winners receiving the Rainbow Award in multiple categories.