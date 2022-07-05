Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Tuesday stated that since the imperial era, Manipur's women have always been at the forefront of empowerment encouraging all 100 women attending the capacity-building training programme to share their newly gained abilities with the Ima Keithal's other 5000 female vendors.

"This training programme is especially targeted for women vendors to develop and hone their skills to further enhance their productivity in businesses that they own. I'm hopeful that they will be able to get the right entrepreneurial skills to compete with the well-established entrepreneurs", stated the Chief Minister in his inaugural speech.

The chief minister today attending the inaugural ceremony of the Capacity Building Training Programme of the Women Traders of the 3 Ima Keithel at Hotel Imphal today said: “Most of the Imas have their bank accounts but I think today's training programme will improve their ability and accuracy. We have built 7 market sheds for women vendors in the state and we will conduct a similar capacity-building training programme in the hill districts of the state”, he further informed.”

The event was hosted by Rekha Sharma, Chairperson of the National Commission for Women, in partnership with the Manipur State Commission for Women.

Chief Minister Biren Singh also observed a one-minute silence and prayed for the victims of the recent landslide in Noney.