A stylist and designer from Manipur's Tamenglong district has earned a nomination for the Stylist of the Year award at Vogue Forces of Fashion 2026, bringing recognition to the state's emerging creative talent.

Gaikhuanlung Makhou Gangmei, popularly known as Akhuana, hails from Chiuluan village in Tamenglong district. The 23-year-old has also been invited by Vogue India to join the jury for the fifth edition of Vogue Forces of Fashion, scheduled to take place in Mumbai on November 18.

According to an interview published by Vogue India, Gaikhuanlung's creative journey has been shaped by an early inclination to challenge conventional norms, particularly those surrounding gender and sexuality. These interests have informed their work in styling and design, where they explore different forms of identity and self-expression.

Their approach to styling begins with understanding the individual rather than simply selecting clothes. This involves considering a person's personality, how they wish to present themselves, their outlook on life, and what makes them feel comfortable, both physically and psychologically.

Gaikhuanlung's work also seeks to move beyond conventional definitions of gender and sexuality, bringing diverse identities and expressions into a shared creative space. Their philosophy centres on creating inclusive designs that allow people from different backgrounds to find representation without compromising their individual identities.

The nomination, coupled with the invitation to serve on the jury, marks a significant milestone in Gaikhuanlung's career and places a creative professional from a village in Tamenglong district on a prominent national fashion platform.