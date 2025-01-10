The Fisheries Department of Manipur will host its annual Imoinu Fish Fair on January 11 at Hapta Kangjeibung, with plans to offer 80,000 kilograms of fish to meet religious and consumer needs.

Fisheries Minister Heikham Dingo Singh announced that fish farmers from across the state, including remote districts like Kamjong, Ukhrul, and Chandel, will participate in the traditional fair. The event will feature 120 stalls, with dedicated spaces reserved for displaced persons.

"With concerted efforts given by the fisheries department in collaboration with fish farmers, the state has increased production of fish to a great level," Singh said, highlighting a significant reduction in fish imports. The state's dependence on external fish supplies has dropped, cutting import expenses from Rs 400 crore to Rs 200 crore annually.

The fair, coinciding with the sacred festival of Ima Imoinu Iratpa, will serve as a one-stop destination for religious offerings. Beyond fish, vendors will sell seasonal vegetables and fruits required for the ritual celebrations. Local varieties, including the popular Sareng fish, will be available at affordable rates.

The event holds cultural significance as it takes place on the 12th day of the Meitei Lunar month of Wakching. Traditionally, this day honours Ima Imoinu, the Meitei goddess of wealth and prosperity, with the fair operating through the day before evening rituals commence.

Minister Singh urged local residents to support fish farmers by attending the fair, emphasising its role in both preserving cultural traditions and promoting local agriculture.