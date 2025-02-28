After Meitei group Arambai Tenggol surrendered nearly 300 arms, Manipur-based Kuki-Zo organisations - Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) and the Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) dismissed the move as a "mere gesture" and a "strategic attempt to improve public image" and gain "sympathy and legitimacy."

In a joint statement, the two organisations asserted that the surrender of 246 looted arms by Arambai Tenggol is merely symbolic, accounting for only 5 per cent of the 6,000 weapons looted from Imphal Valley.

"This move is a calculated effort to enhance their public image, particularly in the wake of their meeting with Manipur governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla. It is a tactical ploy to garner sympathy and legitimacy. The timing of this gesture, following their meeting with the Governor, raises serious questions about their true motivations," the statement added.

Accusing Arambai Tenggol of being responsible for the deaths of more than 230 Kuki-Zo community members, the two organisations reiterated their demand for a separate administration for their people.

On the final day of the seven-day ultimatum issued by Bhalla which concluded on Thursday, Arambai Tenggol members surrendered 246 arms at the 1st Manipur Rifles battalion.

During the seven-day period, more than 300 weapons were surrendered by the public, primarily in the valley districts.

Bhalla had on February 20 urged warring groups to voluntarily surrender weapons robbed from security forces and other illegally held arms within seven days, assuring that no punitive action would be taken.

Chief Secretary P K Singh on Sunday said the forces would take action after the expiry of the period.