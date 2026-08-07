Manipur's Ariha Pangambam becomes first Indian to win senior women's aerobic gymnastics Asian title

Ariha Pangambam created history by becoming the first Indian to win the senior women's individual gold medal at the Aerobic Gymnastics Asian Championships, securing the country's maiden title in the event.

Competing in the final, Ariha scored 19.100 points to finish ahead of the rest of the field and clinch the gold medal. Her winning performance included 8.650 points for artistry, 7.600 for execution and 2.850 for difficulty.

Gymnastics Federation of India president Sudhir Mital praised the achievement, saying, "A great achievement for us. Did very well. Kudos to her and her coach."

The historic victory also drew praise from Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, who congratulated Ariha in a Facebook post.

"Heartiest congratulations to Ariha Pangambam on scripting history by becoming the first Indian to win an Individual Gold Medal at the 2026 Senior Women's Aerobic Gymnastics Asian Championships in Tagaytay City, Philippines," he wrote.

Calling it "a moment of immense pride for Manipur and the entire nation", the chief minister said he hoped Ariha would continue to inspire future generations and bring more laurels to India. He also wished her "an even brighter future".