Manipur's BAFTA-winning film ‘Boong’ opens Indian film festival in Australia

Manipuri film Boong, described as the first Indian film to win a BAFTA award, opened the second edition of the National Indian Film Festival of Australia (NIFFA), organisers said.

The festival, regarded as “one of the largest celebrations of Indian cinema outside India”, runs from March 18 to July 5. More than 32 films across 18 Indian languages will be screened in 14 cities, with all entries receiving their Australian premieres.

The opening event on Tuesday was hosted by the Mayor of the City of Greater Geelong in collaboration with the Geelong Waterfront Film Foundation.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher will receive the festival’s International Indian Cinema Icon Award. Kher, known for films such as Bend It Like Beckham, Silver Linings Playbook and The Big Sick, said Australia holds “a very special place” in his heart.

“Festivals like this play an important role in building cultural bridges and allowing cinema to travel across borders, languages, and communities,” he said.

Kher’s latest directorial venture, Tanvi the Great, inspired by his 14-year-old autistic niece, will also be screened under NIFFA’s “Able + Diverse” segment, which focuses on disability and representation in cinema.

The festival will travel across major Australian cities, including Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth, and will also reach regional centres such as Broken Hill and Alice Springs.

Filmmakers Anubhav Sinha and Leena Yadav are set to receive the Nishtha (Dedication) Award for their contributions to mainstream and socially conscious cinema.

A dedicated segment on Punjabi cinema, presented in partnership with PTC Network, will conclude with the announcement of a three-film India–Australia co-production initiative. PTC Network CEO Rajiee Shinde will lead an industry delegation to Australia.

The festival has partnered with institutions including the Western Australia Museum Boola Bardip, the Museum and Art Gallery of the Northern Territory, the State Library of Western Australia and the Araluen Arts Centre, among others. It is also supported by Dendy Cinemas, Reading Cinemas and SBS.

Festival director Anupam Sharma said NIFFA has grown beyond a film showcase. “NIFFA is no longer just a festival, it has become a national platform for conversations around cinema, culture, community, and commerce,” he said.