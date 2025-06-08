Amid rising concerns over plastic and solid waste caused by recent floods, the local administration in Manipur’s Bishnupur district has joined forces with residents near the Ithai Barrage to tackle the cleanup together.

Dr. Brajakumar Singh, the Directorate of Environment & Climate Change Director, noted that the post-flood impact is very intense in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "After the floods which occurred in the last week of May, the water has receded but it was blocked due to plastic in the drainage system. The post-flood impact is very intense in the state, and we should be cautious regarding it... The plastic and debris in the Ithai Barrage is as deep as 5-6 feet..."

He further informed that on June 5, the authorities started clearing all the plastic from the barrage area with assistance from the local youth and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). "Till the third day of the cleaning, we have collected around 5000 bags of plastic that have been removed," Singh told ANI.

An earlier press release from the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) said that in a coordinated effort to tackle the flood situation, various departments--including the Minor Irrigation Department, Water Resources Department, Manipur Fire Service, and District Administration--are working together to address waterlogging across several locations in Manipur.

On June 6, the Minor Irrigation Department initiated dewatering efforts at key flood-affected locations such as the Shree Shree Govindajee Temple and Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), using 25 HP pumps.

Earlier on May 31, Imphal witnessed a flood-like situation in several areas after relentless rainfall, leading to waterlogging.

Roads were submerged, disrupting daily life and causing distress to residents trying to navigate the inundated paths.Low-lying areas in and around the city were the worst affected, as stormwater drainage systems failed to cope with the volume of rainwater. (With ANI inputs)