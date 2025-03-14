Tynemouth Cricket Club has signed Bishworjit Konthoujam, making him the first cricketer from Manipur to join an English club under the England Cricket Board (ECB). The landmark signing represents a breakthrough moment for cricket in the northeastern Indian state.

Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh acknowledged the achievement on social media, calling it "a proud moment for Manipur cricket" that "will inspire thousands of aspiring players across the state and the nation."

Konthoujam, who hails from Patsoi Part IV, has been a standout performer in domestic cricket since his 2018 debut. During the 2018-19 Ranji Trophy season, he claimed 30 wickets in eight matches, finishing as Manipur's highest wicket-taker and ranking among India's top ten bowlers that season.

His consistent performance continued through recent seasons, leading Manipur's bowling attack in both the Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy during 2023-24. In the 2024-25 season, Konthoujam took 42 wickets across all formats, further cementing his reputation as a reliable bowler.

With the English season commencing April 19, Konthoujam faces his greatest challenge yet—adapting his bowling to the distinct conditions of northern England where swing and seam movement will test his technical capabilities.