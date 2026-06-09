Manipur’s BSF constable Deepak Chingakham posthumously awarded Vir Chakra; family receives honour

Senior BJP leader and former Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh paid tribute to late Deepak Chingakham, a constable of the Border Security Force, who was posthumously awarded the prestigious Vir Chakra on June 8, 2026 for his exceptional bravery and supreme sacrifice in service of the nation.

The award was received by his family members during the investiture ceremony held on June 8.

Sharing a message on X, Biren Singh expressed deep respect for the fallen soldier, describing him as a brave son of Manipur whose courage and dedication to duty reflected the highest traditions of service and patriotism.

“I pay my deepest respects to Constable (Late) Deepak Chingakham of the Border Security Force, a brave son of Manipur, who has been posthumously awarded the Vir Chakra for his exceptional courage and supreme sacrifice in service of the nation,” Singh said.

He added that the valour and unwavering devotion displayed by the late constable would continue to inspire future generations and serve as a reminder of the sacrifices made by security personnel in safeguarding the country.

“Manipur stands proud of its fallen hero and salutes his sacrifice for the motherland,” he stated.

The posthumous award of the Vir Chakra recognises Deepak Chingakham's extraordinary courage and commitment to duty, honouring his sacrifice in the service of the nation. His contribution has been widely acknowledged as a source of pride for both Manipur and the country.