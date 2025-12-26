Manipur’s Chak-Hao emerges as global superfood, but infrastructure gaps hold farmers back

Manipur’s indigenous black rice variety Chak-Hao is steadily gaining recognition as a superfood, driving demand in domestic and international markets even as farmers grapple with infrastructural limitations, particularly the lack of advanced rice milling facilities in the state.

Chak-Hao, known for its distinctive aroma, deep black colour and high nutritional value, has been cultivated in Manipur for centuries. Traditionally regarded as a royal food, it has long been associated with special occasions, religious rituals and festivals. Despite its cultural significance, the rice remained relatively unknown outside the state for many years. This situation has changed over the past few years, with Chak-Hao now being exported to other parts of India and abroad as awareness of its health benefits grows.

Chairman of Chak-Hao Poireiton Organic Producer Company Limited, Chongtham Shanta, said the company has been operating since 2016 under the Mission Organic Value Chain Development for North Eastern Region scheme of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. He said the company initially suffered heavy losses due to the absence of assured markets but managed to sustain operations through resilience and persistence. Demand for Chak-Hao has since increased steadily, benefitting local farmers, although the absence of advanced rice milling machinery continues to limit their earnings.

Shanta said the company cultivates Chak-Hao on an average of 300 to 500 hectares annually across various parts of Imphal West district. Over the last couple of years, rising demand from other states has helped improve farmers’ incomes. However, due to the lack of modern milling facilities, producers are often compelled to sell Chak-Hao in seed form, which reduces value realisation.

He added that his company is also engaged in trading and exporting Chak-Hao produced by other farmer producer companies, currently sourcing produce from eight such FPCs. Buyers from outside the state generally prefer Chak-Hao seeds because they seek rice with uniform size, proper grading and attractive appearance, standards that are difficult to achieve without advanced milling infrastructure. Another reason is shelf life, as Chak-Hao is not a staple food in most markets and is often stored for longer periods.

Shanta said the installation of advanced rice milling machinery in Manipur would significantly benefit farmers by enabling the production of uniformly processed rice with better texture and appearance. He suggested that with such facilities, Chak-Hao could also be converted into parboiled rice, enhancing its market value and export potential. Due to existing constraints, exporters are sometimes forced to ship Chak-Hao as seed despite its disadvantages.

He also noted that Chak-Hao is being exported to multiple regions and that the Manipur government recently signed a memorandum of understanding to export 20 metric tonnes of Chak-Hao rice, including both black and white varieties, to Japan. The MoU was formalised during the Bharat International Rice Conference 2025 held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, and efforts are currently underway to execute the export.

In-charge of MOVCD-NER in the Manipur Department of Agriculture, Dr Kh Nimaichand, said the launch of the scheme in 2015–16 and the granting of a Geographical Indication tag in 2020 transformed Chak-Hao from a lesser-known crop into a recognised superfood. Under the scheme, around 5,000 hectares across districts including Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal and Kakching are currently under Chak-Hao cultivation, with an average yield of at least 2.5 metric tonnes per hectare.

He said MOVCD-NER is now in its fourth phase, with three farmer producer companies currently participating. Under the scheme, FPCs receive support for a minimum of three years, including financial assistance, logistical support and market linkage. Although Chak-Hao has been grown in Manipur for generations, its consumption within the state was earlier limited to ritual feasts and ceremonies. Increased awareness of its health benefits has led to wider acceptance within and outside the state, as well as internationally.

Dr Nimaichand described Chak-Hao as a potential cash crop for Manipur, citing its high antioxidant content, fibre, low glycaemic index, rich vitamins and minerals, gluten-free nature and distinctive aroma. While black rice is cultivated in other parts of India, he said these characteristics make Chak-Hao unique and in demand across markets.

He added that consumption patterns within Manipur are also changing, with Chak-Hao now being used in breakfast items and snacks. This shift has encouraged entrepreneurship, with at least eight local entrepreneurs producing value-added products such as cookies, sweets, mixtures and cakes, contributing to the local economy.

According to official estimates, around 30 per cent of Chak-Hao production is consumed within the state, 10 per cent is retained as seed, and the remaining 60 per cent is exported to other states and countries. To ensure seed purity and authenticity, DNA fingerprinting of indigenous Chak-Hao has been conducted in collaboration with ICAR Manipur, alongside the GI tag awarded in 2020.

With agriculture remaining a primary source of income in Manipur, officials said Chak-Hao holds significant potential to contribute to economic growth. Increasing online sales by farmers have also made the rice accessible to consumers across India and globally. As export prospects expand, Chak-Hao is increasingly being seen as a driver of economic change for the state.



The Government of India is aspiring to meet the target of 30 trillion-dollar economy by 2047. To achieve this, contributions from all states through various sectors is of the utmost need. Manipur being one of the states with agricultur,e is the primary source of income. Many farmers also started selling Chak-Hao rice through online, making it accessible to consumers across India and globally. As the export potential of Chak-Hao rice is explored, paving way to boost the economy though this product would help to bring great change in the state.

The story has been produced under the Award in Scientific Journalism Programme of CAU, Imphal. For further details, please contact Dr Indira Thounaojam, Information & Publicity Officer, CAU Imphal, at prmmcell@gmail.com